× State Police: Lyft drivers fight ends in stabbing at Bradley International

WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a fight between Lyft drivers ended in a stabbing Thursday evening.

Officials said, “Approximately 5:54 p.m., troopers responded to the cell phone lot at Bradley Airport for a reported argument between ride-share drivers. A minor injury, possible stabbing was reported. Troopers are investigating.”Police were inspecting a car in the cell phone lot off Route 75.

Check back for more details when they become available.