× UConn football kicks off season at home against conference foe UCF

EAST HARTFORD — Its three words college football fans can finally shout “football is back.”

On Thursday, the UConn Huskies are looking to bounce back from a 3-9 campaign last year as they host American Athletic Conference foe UCF Knights at Rentschler Field at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s showdown won’t be an easy one for Huskies.

The Knights enter the season with the longest active winning streak in the country at 13 games. The Knight are also coming off a national championship after defeating Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl last season to finish the season with a 13-0 record.

The match-up between the Huskies and Knights will be its sixth with UCF leading the all-time series, 3-2.

According to the Huskies, Thursday’s game will features 11 first year players (true and redshirt freshmen) on defense and six on offense, with an an addition to three players on the special teams.

To purchase tickets to the game, click here.

FOX61 is a proud sponsor of UConn athletics.