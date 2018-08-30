WATCH LIVE: Building collapse in Chicago with reports of people trapped inside

CHICAGO — People are reportedly trapped after an explosion caused a building collapse at the Metro Water Reclamation District on Chicago’s Far South Side, according to FOX61 sister-station WGN.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant, located at 400 E. 130th Street near the Little Calumet River.

A Level 1 hazmat response has been called and rescues are underway. One person has been rescued so far.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

The Calumet Water Reclamation Plant is the oldest of the seven water treatment facilities in the Metro Water Reclamation District.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

