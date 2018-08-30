× Woman dies after being pulled from water near Yale Bowl

NEW HAVEN — A woman who was pulled from the West River Thursday afternoon by a bystander has died.

She was treated on scene and transported her to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Officials said she later died. Police have not released an ID.

New Haven Fire officials said the call came in at 2:42 p.m. when a passerby saw a woman who appeared to be between 40 to 50 years old in West River, struggling, right near entrance to Edgewood Park on Chapel St.

The bystander jumped in and tried to help and shortly thereafter, the NHFD arrived helped get her out.