3 hospitalized after New London school bus crash

NEW LONDON — New London firefighters said three people were taken to the hospital after a four-car crash that involved a school bus.

The crash happened on Route 32 south.

Firefighters said that two people refused to go to the hospital. Three ambulances responded to the crash.

There were no children on the bus, according to police.

This is a developing story so stay with the FOX61 Morning News for more information as it becomes available.