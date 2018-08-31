× Aretha Franklin’s funeral being held in Detroit

DETROIT — The Queen of Soul’s funeral is underway.

A processional of Aretha Franklin’s family and other loved ones filled the aisles of the Greater Grace Temple Friday morning in her hometown of Detroit.

The church’s choir sang Franklin’s “Say a Little Prayer” and her version of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” as mourners arrived. When the diva’s family arrived, the song was “You Are The Source of My Strength.”

They filed past and paid their respects at Franklin’s open casket, where they saw her wearing a sparkling full-length gold dress with sequined heels — her fourth and final outfit of the week.

Many in the pews ignored repeated calls of no phones permitted to take selfies with former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton as they filed in.