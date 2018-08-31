Connecticut city honors US Sen. John McCain

NEW LONDON — The city of New London, Connecticut, has placed a U.S. flag on the home where late U.S. Sen. John McCain lived as a child.

City workers donated their time to install the flag with the current homeowner’s permission.

The city on its Facebook page called the flag “a fitting tribute to an American hero who spent his formative years” in the city.

The Republican senator from Arizona attended the Harbor School for kindergarten and first grade when he was living in New London in the 1940s because his father was stationed at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton.

McCain died of cancer on Saturday at age 81.

He will lie in state under the Capitol rotunda on Friday. On Saturday, a funeral service is scheduled at Washington’s National Cathedral.