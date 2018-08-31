Cool Saturday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday will be another "cooler" day with low humidity and highs near 80 degrees. Morning clouds will break for sunshine and it will turn out to be a beautiful start to the holiday weekend.

The humidity will make a comeback on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a passing shower. Temperatures will be a bit warmer too, rising into the mid 80s.

Then get ready to sweat! Yet another heat wave will get underway next week, starting on Labor Day and continuing through the mid-end of the next work week. The humidity may make it feel more like the triple digits at times so we are once again talking about hot classrooms for the kids.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds break for sunshine. Low humidity. High: Near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mix sun and clouds, warmer. More humid. Chance isolated shower. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance for a shower/storm in spots. High: Near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Chance PM storms. High: Near 90.

