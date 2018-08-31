× East Windsor man arrested in marijuana bust, explosives and guns found near middle school

EAST WINDSOR — State Police say they’ve arrested 45-year-old Marc Betancourt from the Broad Brook section of East Windsor following a drug bust. Police say that drugs, guns, and explosives/fireworks were also found.

Police say around 9 p.m., the State Narcotics Task Force, along with members of the East Windsor Police Department, along with the DEA Clandestine Lab Team, executed a narcotics related search arrant at 19 Wesley Street in East Windsor. The property is located right next to East Windsor Middle School.

While searching the property, they found an indoor growing operation that had 193 marijuana plants, 1153 grams of processed marijuana, numberous marijuana sees, growing equipment, scales, and packaging materials.

Detectives also found and seized an Uzi, AK-47 with a loaded magazine, an AR-15, several high-capacity magazines, a bump stock, and a silencer.

The State Police Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene as well, and seized explosives and fireworks that were found in the attached garage.

Betancourt was taken into custody, and was held on a $250,000 bond. He’s expected to be in court today.