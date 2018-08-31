Foodie Friday: Emerald’s Eatery in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — People visit Emerald’s Eatery in South Windsor for the homemade hash and the juicy turkey, but they come back because they feel right at home.

The cozy little joint in a massive Stop-n-Shop plaza, is a big player in the community and has been for nearly a quarter of a century.

“It’s almost 25 years for us (October), said owner Irene Guay. “We focus on top-notch food and a family atmosphere.”

Serving breakfast and lunch, just about everything that comes out of the kitchen is made to order and you can taste it.

From the piled high breakfast dishes, to the thick burgers or the hot open turkey (think Thanksgiving every single day), there are so many options for those looking for comfort food.

“This is a great, cozy little place,” said Ashley S. in a Yelp review. “The service is always great and the wait is worth it on busy days as EVERYTHING is made from scratch.”

Speaking of service, 77 year-old Mary Furnezes has been working at Emerald’s for 24 years and is a smiling face that customers have come to expect.

“I love the people here,” said Furnezes. “It’s important to get to know everyone and make it feel like they are at grandmas house.”

“Once they come in, I know they will love the food.”