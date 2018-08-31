Heat and humidity break for Friday and Saturday; Chance for rain

It feels so much better out there this morning, with lower humidity and quiet conditions.
Today will be mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. There is a chance for an isolated shower but most towns will remain dry with high temperatures in the 70s.
Saturday looks a little brighter with a mix of sun and clouds and only a slight chance for an isolated shower.
The humidity returns on Sunday before another big-warm up arrives on Labor Day. In fact it looks like yet another heat wave is on the way for next week!
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Less humid, cooler. Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: mid 70s - near 80.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 60s.
SATURDAY: Mix sun & clouds, isolated shower. High: mid 70s - near 80 degrees.
SUNDAY: Mix sun and clouds, warmer. More humid. High: Low 80s.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun & clouds, warm and humid. High: Near 90.
TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.
Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
Or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli