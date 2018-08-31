Heat and humidity break for Friday and Saturday; Chance for rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It feels so much better out there this morning, with lower humidity and quiet conditions.

Today will be mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. There is a chance for an isolated shower but most towns will remain dry with high temperatures in the 70s.

Saturday looks a little brighter with a mix of sun and clouds and only a slight chance for an isolated shower.

The humidity returns on Sunday before another big-warm up arrives on Labor Day. In fact it looks like yet another heat wave is on the way for next week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Less humid, cooler. Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: mid 70s - near 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

SATURDAY: Mix sun & clouds, isolated shower. High: mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mix sun and clouds, warmer. More humid. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun & clouds, warm and humid. High: Near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

