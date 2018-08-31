Heat and humidity break for Friday and Saturday; Chance for rain

Posted 5:18 AM, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 05:55AM, August 31, 2018

It feels so much better out there this morning, with lower humidity and quiet conditions.

Today will be mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. There is a chance for an isolated shower but most towns will remain dry with high temperatures in the 70s.

Saturday looks a little brighter with a mix of sun and clouds and only a slight chance for an isolated shower.

The humidity returns on Sunday before another big-warm up arrives on Labor Day. In fact it looks like yet another heat wave is on the way for next week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Less humid, cooler. Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: mid 70s - near 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

SATURDAY: Mix sun & clouds, isolated shower. High: mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mix sun and clouds, warmer. More humid. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun & clouds, warm and humid. High: Near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriTim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
Or on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriTim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.