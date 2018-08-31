× North Haven police: Woman wanted for stealing over $1,000 in shoes

NORTH HAVEN — The North Haven Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of shoes from a North Haven store on Thursday.

They are looking to identify her and describe her as having long black hair, wearing a black tank top, leggings, and slide sandals when she walked into aDSW.

They said she hid 14 pairs of brand name sneakers in a large black DSW shopping bag by taking the sneakers out of the boxes and putting $1095.26 worth of sneakers in the bag.

She walked out of the store without paying, setting off alarms. DSW employees described her car as a gold-colored Jeep-type vehicle.

Police released a surveillance photo of the woman.

The larceny remains under investigation.