Officials warn people to not throw trash in the CT River, Long Island Sound

OLD LYME -- If you're planning on heading out on the water for Labor Day Weekend, you may notice a problem that many boaters have spotted.

People who said they're frequently out boating on the Connecticut River and Long Island Sound, said they are seeing a lot of trash. It’s more than just unsightly, it’s bad for aquatic life.

Especially one problem in particular--balloons. Once they’re deflated and floating on the water they could kill Leatherback Sea Turtles in Connecticut which are endangered.

"Connecticut state law prohibits releasing more than 10 balloons at a single time. It can get into sea turtles or other wildlife they actually view balloons as potential jelly fish they consume them," said Chris Collibee, spokesperson of DEEP.

"I can’t stand seeing balloons drifting around in the water so I go to all lengths to grab them if they’re going by," said David Ellis, from Colchester.

DEEP along with other environmental protection agencies, and local aquariums and zoos can't stress enough how important it is to pick up your trash so that sea life can thrive.