‘Opioid Awareness Day’ vigils held across CT

HARTFORD – On International Overdose Day, families who have lost loved ones to overdoses gathered in front of the capital building to put a face to the opioid epidemic and grieve with other families who know the pain they’re living with.

Multiple non-profit organizations came together Friday for the second year in a row lining the lawn in front of the capital with pictures of those who have passed away.

In Connecticut, last year alone over, 1,000 people died from overdoses and nationally the number increase to over 70,000. The message parents and friends of the deceased made clear was that this evening’s event was about breaking the stigma that surrounds not only the opioid epidemic, but addiction in general.

They say addiction is a disease and needs to start being treated like one. The main goal from these families is to prevent future overdoses and stop other families from having to go through the pain and sorrow they now have to live with.