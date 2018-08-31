× Police rescue 2 dogs trapped in hot cars in Norwalk

NORWALK — Police in Connecticut have rescued two dogs trapped in cars on one of the hottest days of the summer.

The Hour reports two people have been charged with cruelty to animals Wednesday for leaving their dogs in the hot cars in Norwalk.

Police found the first dog, a tan labradoodle, trapped inside a car with slightly opened windows around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the inside of the car was 104 degrees, and the dog was trapped inside for nearly 30 minutes before it was rescued.

The second dog was rescued by a bystander around 4 p.m. Authorities say the inside of the car registered about 92 degrees.

Both pet owners face a $1,000 fine and up to one year in prison.