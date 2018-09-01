Hartford Capital City Pride presents PrideFest 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Capital City Pride and the PrideFest on Pratt Street is coming up!

The event is organized and sponsored by Connecticut Latinos and Latinas Achieving Rights and Opportunities, also known as CLARO INC, which is a non-profit organization promoting LGTBQ rights and justice.

There will be events starting on Tuesday, September 4, and they will run through the weekend.

There will be regional artists, speakers, food and drink vendors, and informational booths with resources. For a full look at the schedule click here.

Event organizers say they are excited to have a pride event in Connecticut as so many pride events take place all across the country. Their hope is events like this will promote awareness and acceptances of the LGTBQ community.