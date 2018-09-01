The Stan Simspon Show: Bruce Dixon’s world (and self) exploration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After 30 years in the business world, CT’s Bruce Dixon decided it was time to explore the real world.

Over the past two years, the former non-profit executive has been on a global journey -- traveling alone to at least a dozen countries in Africa, Asia and Europe, and he’s not finished.

It is a self-described “personal transformation’’ project. Dixon is facing his fears, taking risks - and learning to simply trust his instincts. He is in-studio to talk about his fascinating world-and-self exploration.