Two injured when boat hits sandbar at mouth of CT River

OLD SAYBROOK – At least two people were transported to the hospital when a boat struck a sandbar near the mouth of the Connecticut River.

The distress call came about 10:30 Saturday morning. Five people were on the boat when it ran aground not far from the Lynde Point lighthouse. The Old Saybrook Fire Department & Police Departments responded, along with Old Lyme Fire, Middlesex Paramedics, and the state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection responded to retrieve the passengers from the boat, launching from the Harbor One Marina.

FOX61’s Taylor DiChello reports that at least one passenger was a minor, a teenager who suffered a head injury. But Old Saybrook fire officials say all injuries appear to be minor.

CT DEEP is investigating the crash.