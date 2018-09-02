Families enjoy fun and adventure at the 20th Ct Renaissance Faire in Lebanon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON -- There was plenty of fun and excitement Saturday at the 20th annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire in Lebanon.

There was jousting, donkey rides, longbow demonstrations, and a traditional ax-throwing contest.

"The actors, the period clothing, talking in period vernacular really helps transport people back in time." said Marketing Assistant Daniella Tompos.

Septemeber 1 was the fist day of the Faire and it will continue every weekend until October 14. The Faire opens at 10:30 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. They will also be open on Labor Day and Columbus Day.