Firefighters keep Bloomfield garage fire from spreading

BLOOMFIELD — Firefighters in spent the Sunday morning trying to make sure a garage fire did not spread to nearby homes.

About 25 firefighters turned out to tackle the flames when a garage on Pickett Lane caught fire. While the flames did do some damage to a portion of the homes siding the house was otherwise spared.

Chief Willie Jones, Blue Hills Fire Dept., said “The concern is always problem and exposure problem and we want to keep the incident where it originated from and that is really important to us, like I say that is one of the reasons we got a pretty good response from various companies.”

The homeowner said he had just finished mowing his front lawn and thinks the hot lawnmower may have sparked the fire.