Meteor caught on camera in Australia; caused sonic boom

PERTH, Australia – A meteor lit up the sky of Perth, Australia on Tuesday night. The Perth Observatory confirmed the meteor, and astronomers said a loud sonic boom was heard as it travelled through the atmosphere at speeds of up to 43 miles per second.

Meteors are small bits of rocky or metallic matter from outer space. When they enter the earth’s atmosphere, they become incandescent as a result of friction, and appear as a streak of light which we may call falling or shooting stars.

The Perth meteor was seen by thousands of people in and around the city on Australia’s western coast.

