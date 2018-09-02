× Police investigating shooting on Gillette St. in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting on Gillette Street in Hartford Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., police received a shot-spotter notification for shots fired in the area of 60 Gillette Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene and located evidence of gunfire, including property damage to a vehicle and nearby building.

Police said a man was taken to St. Francis Hospital in a car suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the foot. The victim has been identified as a twenty-two year-old Hartford resident.

The Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit was dispatched to the scene and will be investigating the case. The injury is non-life threatening.