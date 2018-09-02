South Windsor police officer dies after being assaulted in South Carolina; Suspect arrested

MURRELLS INLET, South Carolina — An off duty South Windsor police officer died Sunday as a result of injuries suffered after an assault in South Carolina the night before. A man is under arrest for assault in connection with the case.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Mainieri, 41, died Sunday afternoon from head injuries sustained during an assault at Uncle Tito’s, 4124 U.S. Business 17, Murrells Inlet, S.C.

Mainieri died at Grand Strand Medical Center shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies charged Kelton Jess Todd, 21, of Aynor, South Carolina with assault and transported him to the Georgetown County Detention Center. Updated charges are pending further investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.