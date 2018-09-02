The Real Story – Manny Santos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican Manny Santos, the former mayor of Meriden, now running to succeed US Rep Elizabeth Esty in the 5th Congressional District, talks about his support for President Trump's policies on immigration (Santos himself is an immigrant), as well as gun rights. He is facing Democrat Jahana Hayes, a Waterbury native and 2016 National Teacher of the Year, who is way ahead of him in campaign donations.

The Cook Report, which earlier this year moved the district's makeup from "solidly Democratic", to "leaning Democratic", but recently moved it back to "solidly Democratic".