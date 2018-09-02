The Real Story – Oz Griebel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oz Griebel, independent candidate for governor, reports that donations to his campaign have started flowing in, now that he and running mate, Monte Frank, have successfully completed their petition drive to qualify for the November ballot. He likes how their campaign is going, and the response they're getting, offering voters a third choice, a team not beholden to a particular party's tenets. He illuminates his plan for creating 200,000 jobs, over 10 years, a plan that includes privatizing certain state services.