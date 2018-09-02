Today mid 80s, 90s tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The humidity comes back just around sunset with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer too, rising into the mid 80s.

Then get ready to sweat! Yet another potential heat wave will get underway next week, starting on Labor Day and continuing through the mid-end of the next work week. The humidity may make it feel more like the triple digits at times so we are once again talking about hot classrooms for the kids.

Once we get passed Thursday a cold front moves through the area. As the front passes it could bring some showers & thunderstorms Thursday evening. We'll monitor the timing of the front. Behind that front though much cooler, less humid conditions. Temperatures by Friday will drop at least 10 degrees and Saturday will be much cooler than Friday with temperatures in the low 70s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Morning clouds break for sunshine. Low humidity. High: Near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mix sun and clouds, warmer. More humid. Chance isolated shower. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance for a shower/storm in spots. High: Near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Chance PM storms. High: Near 90.

FRIDAY: AM showers. Cooler. High: Low 80s.

