Two people killed as gunfire erupts at Hartford house party

HARTFORD – Gunfire erupted at a Hartford house party last night, leaving two people dead and another wounded.

Hartford police were called to the area of Hillside Avenue near Flatbush Avenue in the city’s ‘Behind the Rocks’ neighborhood about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The city’s ShotSpotter system activated for multiple gunshots.

Police confirm that two people were killed and another was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

