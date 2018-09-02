WATCH: Woman attacks D.C. bus in road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D. C. - Cellphone video of a case of road rage in the nation's capital is going viral.

The incident happened Thursday, apparently sparked when a bus made contact with a woman's car. She got out and attacked the bus with a baseball bat, then took her car's jack out of the trunk, which is when a passenger on the Greyhound bus started recording with their cellphone.

The video shows the woman smashing the bus' window. The bus driver got out and blocked the woman's car while he dialed 9-1-1. That did not stop her - she drove into him, eventually driving off with him on her hood until he rolls off into the roadway.

Police are still investigating the incident.