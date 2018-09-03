× East Haven police looking for suspect who fled after police chase

EAST HAVEN — Police are searching for a suspect who fled after being chased by officers Sunday.

Police said on Sunday an officer was alerted by a license plate reader a car that just passed him, a gray BMW, was reported stolen out of West Haven on Friday. A short time later, another officer spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on Saltonstall Parkway towards Branford. The officer tried to stop on the vehicle, but the operator ignored him and fled into Branford, leading officers in a pursuit.

Branford Police joined the pursuit. Both agencies stopped the chase after the stolen vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection of West Main Street and Short Beach Road. The BMW continued on and officers lost sight of it after it fled westbound on West Main Street, heading back to East Haven.

Police said a short time later, the officers found the unoccupied, disabled BMW in the middle of the road on Frontage Road underneath the I-95 overpass. Officers found the vehicle’s passenger, Theresa Cogdell, 21, a short time later in the area of Pardee Place and arrested her after a brief foot pursuit. Cogdell was charged with Larceny in the Third Degree, and Interfering with an Officer. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on September 12.

Police said they spotted the driver, Jonathan Diaz-Moore, 20, and chased him on foot through several back yards but lost him after he fled eastbound on Kimberly Avenue through backyards and over fences.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Diaz-Moore. He is wanted on a number of charges relating to the incident in addition to an active arrest warrant for Escape in the First Degree, and Parole violation. Anyone with information regarding Diaz-Moore’s whereabouts is urged to call us at 203-468-3820.