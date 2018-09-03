Heat, humidity returns Monday; Head Advisory in effect for most of the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this Labor Day, the sun and humidity are back!

Like last week, it will hang with us for a few days. Heading to the pool or the beach today? Use a LOT of sunscreen (and reapply often!), with the temps getting to the low 90s.

The heat index gets closer to 100 degrees later today, so take it easy out there.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state – and I expect that will hang with us for most of the work week.

Four days of 90+ temps means a heat wave in September. It's certainly possible to see a heat wave in September, but not too common – the last one we saw was in 2010.

By the end of the week, scattered showers and a push for drier air will return will keep temps cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance for a shower/storm in spots. High: Near 90.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Chance PM storms. High: Near 90.

FRIDAY: AM showers. Cooler. High: Low 80s.

