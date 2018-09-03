Minnesota House candidate uses N-word to describe himself in campaign ad

One candidate running for a state House seat in Minnesota, has drawn a lot of attention following the release of his campaign video that was posted online.

According to the Daily News, Kyle Greene who is running as an independent, posted a 30-second video on his website and Facebook page, asking voters to elect him to office.

“I want to be your state representative, I want to be your public servant and I want to be your (N-word),” Greene says at the end of the ad.

The video has close to 150,000 views on Facebook as of Monday night.

“We need to unify as a society, and we need to stop dealing with trivial matters,” he told the Minnesota Star-Tribune. “The word is part of the American history, regardless of the race. It’s part of my history.”