North Haven PD: 1 person killed after being struck by train

NORTH HAVEN -- North Haven Police Department say one person was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train just before 9 p.m. Monday.

Amtrak said a person was trespassing on the track north of New Haven the person came into contact with Amtrak Northeast Regional train 497 at approximately 8:54 p.m. North Haven police say a body was found near the track just north of Sackett Point Road.

Amtrak said the train was on its way from Springfield, Mass. to New Haven.

Amtrak said there have been no reported injuries to the 69 passengers on board or crew members. Amtrak Police are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

At 9:04 p.m. we responded to a train strike regarding a pedestrian at the Devine St. crossing. A body was located near the track just north of Sackett Point Rd. North Haven Police and Amtrak Police are investigation the collision. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) September 4, 2018

Sackett Point Rd between Universal Dr. and State St. will be closed as we investigate the fatal train vs. pedestrian accident tonight. Please avoid the area. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) September 4, 2018