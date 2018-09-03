North Haven PD: 1 person killed after bring struck by train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HAVEN -- North Haven Police Department are responding to a train vs. pedestrian collision on Devine Street near State Street.

At this time, police said one person was killed in the accident.

Amtrak said a person was trespassing on the track north of New Haven the person came into contact with Amtrak Northeast Regional train 497 at approximately 8:54 p.m.

Amtrak said the train was on its way from Springfield, Mass. to New Haven, Conn.

Amtrak said there have been no reported injuries to the 69 passengers on board or crew members. Amtrak Police are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Sackett Point Rd between Universal Dr. and State St. will be closed as we investigate the fatal train vs. pedestrian accident tonight. Please avoid the area. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) September 4, 2018

NoHPD is responding to a train vs. pedestrian collision on Devine St. near State St. Please avoid the area if possible! — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) September 4, 2018

