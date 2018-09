NORTH HAVEN — North Haven Police Department are responding to a train vs. pedestrian collision on Devine Street near State Street.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Police advise everyone to avoid the are if possible.

NoHPD is responding to a train vs. pedestrian collision on Devine St. near State St. Please avoid the area if possible! — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) September 4, 2018

FOX61 will provide the latest updates as soon as they become available.