School closings/early dismissal due to heat

Numerous schools will have early dismissal Tuesday due to the heat.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state – and expect that will hang with us for most of the work week.

Four days of 90+ temps means a heat wave in September. It’s certainly possible to see a heat wave in September, but not too common – the last one we saw was in 2010.

By the end of the week, scattered showers and a push for drier air will return will keep temps cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

