One person dead in crash that closed Middletown Ave. in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN -- One person has died in a crash that closed Middletown Avenue Monday morning.

Pictures from the scene show a vehicle that smashed into a telephone pole. Police expect the road to be closed for several hours as crews remove the car from the scene. The accident happened near Montowese Avenue. United Illuminating, police, and fire are on the scene.

Police received the call around 10:57 am. Fire officials said the person in the car died.

SCARY CRASH: extended video from scene in #NorthHaven of car nearly split in half following crash on Middletown ave near pond view circle @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/smAAd7MxrL — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) September 3, 2018

#BREAKING serious crash closes part of Middletown ave in #NorthHaven. Car nearly split in half @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/M7plBh4Evn — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) September 3, 2018

