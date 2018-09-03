× West Hartford police look for shoplifting suspect who ran off

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they are looking for a man they say stole about $90 worth of candy from the Aldi on New Park Avenue in West Hartford.

When police arrived and found the man, the suspect was on a “Lime” bicycle, and wouldn’t stop and comply with the officer.

The officer then tackled the suspect to the ground, but he was still able to escape, running away from the scene on foot. The officer caught up with the suspect in a yard on Foley Street, and police say he deployed his taser on the suspect.

The suspect was able to fight through the taser, and he ran off again.

Officers had set up a perimeter and a K9 team was also brought in to assist in the search.

The suspect is still outstanding.

Police ask if you know who the suspect is to please call them at 860-523-5203