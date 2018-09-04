High temps force New Britain schools to dismiss students early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN --- Some students across the state enjoyed an unplanned half day of school on Tuesday. Schools were forced to let students off early because of the high temperatures.

“It’s surprised me we barely have half days when it’s cold outside so it’s like it hot outside and we are having half days,” New Britain high school senior Isaiah Jenkins said.

New Britain public schools was one of the districts with an early dismissal along with other school districts like Farmington, Bristol, and Danbury .

In a Facebook post, school leaders reminded parents to send their kids with water bottles so they can stay hydrated throughout the day and make sure they are dressed accordingly.

“I think it’s safe because of the heat for the kids that have to walk home, the kids that have to get on the busses,” parent Heather Shamper said.

Co- director of the Connecticut Sports Medicine Institute Dr. Jay Kimmel said coaches and trainers are becoming more and more in tuned with the steps to prevent heat illnesses and know when to cancel or adjust practices.

“You want to make sure that you hydrate before, you want to hydrate during, also we want to make sure you hydrate after because a lot of these kids are practicing not that only one day but on multiple days,” Dr. Kimmel said.