East Lyme police warn residents of kidnapping scam

EAST LYME — Heads up, East Lyme! The police department there is warning residents about a phone scam.

Police said in the past week they got four calls after residents were called and told their child had been kidnapped.

The residents report hearing a child scream for help in the background of the call. The caller then demands to have $5,000 wired to an account, and in return, the child would be freed.

Two calls were received coming from the phone number 860-372-5402.

Police want to remind people these calls are scams that are used to just extort money, and to never wire money to unknown accounts of purchase gift cards as payments.

Police ask that if you get one of these calls, to contact them as soon as possible.