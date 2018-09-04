School closings/early dismissal due to heat

FBI: Stolen ruby slippers worn in ‘Wizard of Oz’ recovered

Posted 8:42 AM, September 4, 2018, by

"The Wizard of Oz" Ruby Red Slippers worn by Judy Garland in 1939 are displayed at a viewing at the Plaza Athenee on December 5, 2011 in New York City. "The Wizard of Oz" Ruby Red slippers are a women's size 5 and appraised at $3 million dollars. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal authorities say they have recovered pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

Related stories