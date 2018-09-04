× Fire crews working 2nd alarm fire at Kleen Energy Plant in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Fire Department confirms they have responded to the Kleen Energy Plant at 1349 River Road on a report of a fire.

The fire department says the fire is at a second alarm for more man power to the scene.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said that he spoke with the fire chief, and that the fire is inside an insulated wall. The fire will be a long process.

I spoke with Chief Howley from SFD this morning. The fire is inside a wall in insulation and the knockdown will be a long process. At this point it isn’t near any of the gas lines and the fire departments on scene are carefully monitoring. https://t.co/GD8DGQwx3b via @FOX61News — Mayor Dan Drew (@MayorDanDrew) September 4, 2018

It’s unknown if there are any injuries. Fire crews are on scene monitoring.

In 2010, an explosion occurred during construction of the plant in Middletown. Six people were killed. Authorities said crews were using natural gas at high pressure to clean out pipes and something sparked an explosion. The state later banned the “gas blow” practice.

This is a developing story.