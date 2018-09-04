Fugitive on ’15 Most Wanted’ list arrested in Connecticut for 2002 murders of ex-girlfriend, sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT – One of the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted, a man accused of gunning down his sister and then his former girlfriend, was arrested Tuesday.

Andre Neverson, now 54, was deported from the U.S. in 2000 after he shot a girlfriend's uncle five times. But he came back into the county illegally several months later and, in 2002, allegedly shot his sister in the head and stomach.

Neverson allegedly abducted his former girlfriend the next day. A man walking his dog found Donna Davis' body in East New York two days later on July 11, 2002. She'd suffered with a gunshot wound to the head.

Davis, who was working on a degree at the time, had apparently broken off the relationship shortly beforehand, according to NYPD reports at the time.

Neverson was seen several times in New York after that. In November of 2002, armed with a gun, he climbed through the window of an ex-girlfriend's home. Neverson said he didn't want to hurt her; he just wanted to see his 2-year-old daughter.

He was gone by the time NYPD officers and U.S. Marshals arrived on scene.

"He's a player," detectives said at the time. "He's a very resourceful individual."

Neverson was arrested in Bridgeport, Connecticut around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals from the Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with members of the Bridgeport Police Department, arrested Neverson in the 600 Block of Ogden Street in Bridgeport.

"After developing information that Neverson was hiding in a house there, U.S. Marshals established surveillance and spotted Neverson as he exited the home," a release from the U.S. Marshals office stated. "A short time later Neverson was taken into custody and will await transfer to New York City. " Before this, he was most recently spotted in 2005 in Trinidad.

He is currently awaiting a transfer to New York City.