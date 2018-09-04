Hazy, hot, and humid with temps in 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Labor Day typically marks the "unofficial" end to summer, but the weather says otherwise.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for today, but it won't be quite as sweltering as yesterday. Temperatures will top out in the 90 degree range, which will likely end up a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Bradley Airport got to an impressive 94 on Labor Day with a peak heat index of 100!

We'll have a lot of sunshine today with clouds popping up in the afternoon. The humidity will be high, but not quite absurd. Dew points will be in the 60s for the most part this afternoon, which is just below what many consider the "tropical" threshold.

Tonight, we stay warm with lows in the upper 60s and fairly muggy humidity.

Tomorrow is still looking warm, although more cloud cover may help to limit our temperatures. While there is a chance we get to 90 again, some guidance is suggesting we stay in the mid/upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and uncomfortable humidity. Regardless of exact numbers, it'll be a warm and humid day; well above our average high temperature of 79 for this time of year.

Thursday may end up being hotter than Wednesday, as the air out ahead of an approaching cold front will be steamy. Temperatures will be up near or just above 90, and it'll come along with high humidity. With the approach of that front, storms may fire up during the afternoon. We'll be watching closely for any action that day.

After that front comes through, drier air will return will keep temps cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Friday and the weekend. Highs in the 70s may have you reaching for the pumpkin spice drinks very soon!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Hot and humid with hazy sunshine. Highs around 90.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and muggy. Lows: Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with partly/mostly cloudy skies. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Chance PM storms. High: Near 90.

FRIDAY: AM showers. Cooler. High: Low 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.