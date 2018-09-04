× State police announce Labor Day traffic enforcement numbers

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police said they issued more than 1,300 speeding tickets over the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The agency said Tuesday that troopers also investigated 281 accidents, including 63 involving injuries.

Those numbers compare with 1,189 speeding tickets issued over the three-day weekend last year and 529 accidents.

Connecticut State Police stepped up enforcement in anticipation of heavy traffic over the weekend.

State police issued 2,474 citations for hazardous moving violations such as unsafe lane changes and cellphone use over the weekend. That compared with 2,764 over the same period last year.

During the enforcement operation, state police said they used both traditional and non-traditional vehicles. The enforcement project started at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 31 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 3.