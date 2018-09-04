× Victim identified after car hits North Haven utility pole

NORTH HAVEN — The North Haven Police Department said a man died when a car hit a pole over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

They said a car left the road, rolled over and hit a telephone pole on the west side of Middletown Avenue, also known as state route 17, just south of the Montowese Avenue intersection, about 11 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old John Angeloni of North Haven, was pronounced dead on scene and the car was nearly split in half.

The street was shut down for several hours during the police investigation.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

SCARY CRASH: extended video from scene in #NorthHaven of car nearly split in half following crash on Middletown ave near pond view circle @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/smAAd7MxrL — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) September 3, 2018