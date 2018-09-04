WorkinCT #CTConfident: Hartford Baking Co. celebrates 8 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD – WorkinCT visited the Hartford Baking Company which is now celebrating eight years in business.

Now with two locations in West Hartford, owner Scott Kluger said his idea has come a long way since Hartford’s Baking’s humble beginnings peddling their product at Farmer’s markets in the capital city. “We’re looking for more stores now and wholesale we probably do 80 to 90 restaurants with bread,” Kluger said.

With artisan breads, decorative cakes and pastries, sandwiches and high end coffee, Hartford Baking Company sees the next eight years with optimism, “things are starting to happen and we feel really good about that,” Kluger said.