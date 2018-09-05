Another round of humidity Thursday with a chance of PM storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday will be day three in the 90s, making this an official September heat wave. But it's the last day of heat and humidity before cooler, less humid air returns Friday into this weekend.

Thursday will be even hotter and more humid (if you can believe it). A Heat Advisory is in effect with the combination of heat and humidity making it feel like 95-100 for some!

In the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will fire up as a cold front approaches (mainly 3 PM - 8 PM). There's a low chance some of the storms could be strong with torrential rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Friday will turn cooler and less humid with clouds slowly breaking for some sun and highs near 80 degrees.

This weekend looks beautiful with almost a fall feel to the air. Both days will be sunny and comfortably cool with highs in the low-mid 70s during the day and 50s at night.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

As we head towards the peak of Atlantic Hurricane season, we expect a parade of tropical storms to develop over the next couple of weeks. One of the storms we're watching is major Category 4 Hurricane Florence. Will this storm stay harmlessly out to sea or will it approach the east coast in 9-10 days from now? It's too soon to say other than we're keeping a close eye on the storm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, mild and muggy. Patchy AM fog. Low: low 70s.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Chance PM storms. High: Near 90.

FRIDAY: Clouds break for some sun, cooler, less humid. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, low humidity, fall-like. High: Mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

MONDAY: Showers developing. Warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

