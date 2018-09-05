Donations pouring in for Stratford condo fire victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRATFORD - It’s been a week since a massive condominium complex fire in Stratford that displaced dozens of residents.

But, the community has responded in amazing ways.

There is still no word whether this apartment building will have to be demolished, but the tenants are being permitted to make appointments with the management company at the Success Hill condominiums to go back in and see what they can retrieve.

34 individuals were displaced by the Aug. 29 mid-afternoon blaze. 27 of them are being assisted by the town of Stratford.

"Other than hurricanes or Super Storm Sandy, we really haven’t had anything of this magnitude," said Larry Ciccarelli, the Director of Public Safety for the town.

The Sterling House Community Center has received a large amount of donations, including food and clothing.

"Some of them (displaced residentsO have three-year-olds and some of them are senior citizens," said Amanda Meeson, the Executive Director of Sterling House. "So there’s something for everybody here. And, you can see, with the three full rooms, the community’s response has just been incredible."

Fortunately, other than perhaps cash donations, no more donations are necessary, due to a wonderful community response.

"We hope that there’s a time where they find housing and maybe we can then be a donation spot for light housewares and things like that," said Meeson.

The fire displaced 19 families.

"There is a possibility of an explosion, but that's still being investigated," said Ciccarelli.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Laura Hoydick (R-Stratford) volunteered her services as a bartender at a local restaurant, helping to generate $3,000 in tips. The money was all donated to the victims of the fires.

An online donation fund has been established by Sterling House, in partnership with the town. The donations are being accepted online through PayPal, on their website, by mailing a check, or by donating in person. All donations should be noted as for the “Success Ave. Fire Relief Fund."

