Join us for the FOX61 Student News Workshop

Join us for the FOX61 Student News Teacher workshop on Friday, September 21.

We’ll hold it at our studios located at 285 Broad St. Hartford. Parking is free.

Middle and High School teachers who are interested in participating in this year’s program are invited. The program will run from 9am to 2 pm and lunch will be provided. There’s no charge for the program.

We’ll be talking about:

Covering news in your community

Constructing the news story

Submitting stories to FOX61 for the Student News program

Tour FOX61 Studios

Ask questions or RSVP

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

We are looking for 1 minute 20 second stories that are student produced. The students should develop the subject, shoot the B Roll and interviews, write, produce and edit the stories. The news stories should be of general interest to a wide audience throughout the state. They should be evergreen, meaning that they are not particularly time sensitive. The stories should be journalistically sound, present both sides of an issue and answer the “who, what, why, when, where and how.”

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station’s mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday’s Morning News at 7:25 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news. twice during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday, on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!