Federal courthouse, state office building, evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

HARTFORD — A federal building in Hartford has been evacuated.

On Wednesday afternoon at around 11 a.m, Connecticut State Police went to the Department of Education Building at 450 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford for the report of a suspicious package.

The State Police are on the scene investigating. A second incident occurred at the Federal Court House in Hartford and the investigation is being headed up by federal agents at that location.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy released the following statement regarding an ongoing situation at the north tower of the Grasso-Fauliso State Office Building and the federal courthouse in downtown Hartford:

“The Connecticut State Police was notified of a threat at the Grasso-Fauliso State Office Building and the federal courthouse in downtown Hartford and immediately responded. Special units are on site and working closely with our federal and local partners to assess the situation. The State Police will be taking every measure to protect the safety and security of personnel and visitors in the buildings and surrounding areas. We are monitoring the situation very closely and will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.”